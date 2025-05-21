Corrections secured, but more needed - if politicians don’t set the record straight, we will

Transparency in public life and a willingness to set the record straight are essential to the health of democracy and to restoring trust in politics

One week after we said this in our annual report, it’s already clear that some get it, but others don’t (not yet anyway). This is why we’re taking additional action to correct politicians’ claims ourselves.



Why correcting matters



Politicians and the people who elect them cannot make informed decisions based on bad information, so it’s vital that inaccurate claims are corrected quickly.

Full transparency also helps to improve public trust where it is sorely lacking. Politicians, government ministers and journalists were ranked in the bottom four in a 2024 poll of public trust in professions.

Since then, we’ve seen the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer publish a new Ministerial Code with an aim of “restoring trust”, a commitment to correct any inadvertent error given to Parliament at the earliest opportunity, and an expectation that a minister will resign if they knowingly mislead Parliament.

And our annual report made a related point, effectively arguing that you can’t expect to be trusted if you don’t correct your mistakes.

