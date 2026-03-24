Fake Farage X post about Trump on £5 notes circulates

False. Mr Farage’s real post about Winston Churchill being replaced has been edited to include a fake quote about “patriots and great friends of Britain” and the image of President Trump’s face on a £5 note.

Nigel Farage posted an edited photo of a £5 note with Donald Trump on it on X saying: “The Bank of England is replacing Winston Churchill with a picture of a beaver on our bank notes. When I'm Prime Minister I will only have patriots and great friends of Britain on the currency.”

A fake screenshot of an X post, supposedly from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, of Donald Trump on a £5 note accompanied by the caption “when I'm Prime Minister I will only have patriots and great friends of Britain on the currency” is being shared on social media as if it is real.

This post includes the same first sentence as a real post Mr Farage published on 11 March about the Bank of England “replacing Winston Churchill with a picture of a beaver on our bank notes”. But the edited version adds an extra fake line to the quote and an image of a mocked up bank note including the US President.