Old video of crowd running through streets of Sheffield shared as if recent

False. This video was filmed more than two years ago in August 2024.

A video shows a crowd running through the streets of Sheffield on 13 September 2026.

Old footage of a crowd running through the streets of Sheffield has been shared online with misleading captions suggesting it shows an event that took place earlier this month.

South Yorkshire Police told us the clip is from 4 August 2024 and shows a protest in Barker’s Pool in Sheffield.

Videos shared earlier this month on Facebook show hooded men running through Sheffield city centre. Overlaid text dates the video to 13 September 2026.

But Full Fact found the same clip, without the overlaid text, shared online in August 2024, and local media reports also said the clip was filmed on 4 August 2024.

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