Old video of crowd running through streets of Sheffield shared as if recent
What was claimed
A video shows a crowd running through the streets of Sheffield on 13 September 2026.
Our verdict
False. This video was filmed more than two years ago in August 2024.
Old footage of a crowd running through the streets of Sheffield has been shared online with misleading captions suggesting it shows an event that took place earlier this month.
South Yorkshire Police told us the clip is from 4 August 2024 and shows a protest in Barker’s Pool in Sheffield.
Videos shared earlier this month on Facebook show hooded men running through Sheffield city centre. Overlaid text dates the video to 13 September 2026.
But Full Fact found the same clip, without the overlaid text, shared online in August 2024, and local media reports also said the clip was filmed on 4 August 2024.
Misinformation often spreads quickly on social media, so it’s important to consider whether what you are seeing is genuine before sharing. Our toolkit provides guides on how to verify pictures and videos.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as partly false because this video is more than two years old and shows an event in Sheffield in August 2024.
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