Bins in Sheffield shown in video don’t require you to ‘tap your card to pay’

What was claimed A video shows new public bins in Sheffield which require you to tap your card to pay to access them. Our verdict This isn’t quite right. Sheffield City Council says the bins shown in the video are specifically for nearby residents and businesses, who have to use a special fob to access them, not payment cards. Local businesses pay to use them similar to traditional commercial bins. There are freely accessible bins nearby for public use.

A viral video which claims that you need to pay by tapping your card to access bins installed in Sheffield is misleading. The clip, which has been shared on X and Facebook, includes overlaid text saying: “New bins you have to pay to put your rubbish in. That’s rubbish.” In the footage a person says “these new bins in Sheffield, you have to pay by card [...] you’ve got to tap your card to pay” and gestures doing so over a graphic on the bin of a hand tapping a card of some sort. But according to the local council, the bins do not require payment cards to open them, with local businesses and nearby residents having fobs to use them.

Sheffield City Council confirmed to Full Fact that the bins, located in the pedestrianised Fargate area of the city centre, are not bins for the general public and don’t require you to tap-to-pay in order to use them. The so-called ‘super-bins’ were introduced to replace large commercial bins as part of a multi-million pound revamp of the area. They sit above buried underground containers which store waste and recycling out of sight.

