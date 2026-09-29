Video of huge pro-Palestine rally in the UK is AI-generated

The video is AI-generated. Both the audio and visuals carry Google's SynthID watermark, and there are other tell-tale signs it is fake.

A video appears to show a huge crowd of people in the UK on a pro-Palestine march.

A Facebook video that suggests a mass pro-Palestine march recently took place in the UK is AI-generated.

The post is captioned: “UK peoples Stand with Palestine 🇵🇸 free Palestine free Gaza”.

A shot from a tall building appears to show a large crowd marching beneath two giant flag banners—one Union Jack and one Palestinian flag. People chanting “I love you Palestine. I love you Gaza” can be heard in the background along with “Palestine will be free”.

But the video is fake. Both the audio and the visuals contain an invisible SynthID watermark, indicating they were edited or generated with Google AI. There are also some notable glitches, as movement appears unnatural. Some of the smaller flags people are waving seem to disappear, and the crowd looks like it’s gliding oddly down the street, with obvious abnormalities at the edges.

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You can read more about how to spot AI-generated videos here.