No, the government isn’t limiting Brits to two flights a year

False. There is no credible evidence of such a policy being introduced and videos purporting to be of the Prime Minister making this announcement feature fake audio.

The government is introducing a “travel quota system” that will limit British citizens to two flights per year from 15 November 2025.

But as we previously explained , no such policy has been announced. The videos include inauthentic audio of the PM.

We’ve spotted more videos being shared on social media claiming that the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has announced a “travel quota system” which will bar British citizens from taking more than two flights a year from 15 November 2025.

No such ‘travel quota system’

The videos, which have been shared on Facebook, claim this new policy will permit British citizens “two flights to use within a 12-month period”, with no exceptions, in order to reduce the nation’s environmental impact and create “a more sustainable future for generations to come”.

We could find no evidence of any such quota being announced. A search for credible reports of this policy does not return any results. A similar search on Hansard, the record of what is said in Parliament, and the gov.uk website also do not return any results that suggest such a policy exists.

When we previously debunked similar claims about a two flight quota in September, a spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero told us it was not true.

Fake audio

We strongly suspect the audio is AI-generated as the cadence of the audio clips is extremely even and the intonation sounds unnatural. However, given the challenges of spotting AI audio, as our guide details, we cannot rule out the possibility of it being created by an impersonator.

It is also extremely unlikely that the Prime Minister would say of his own policy, “imagine this, you’ve planned your dream holiday only to discover you’ve already used your annual flight allowance”.

The videos feature old footage of Mr Starmer. One of the Facebook videos begins with a clip of the PM standing at a podium in front of a Union Jack flag. This appears to come from a May 2025 speech on immigration rules with the same backdrop and in which Mr Starmer can be seen to cross his hands in the same way as in the Facebook clip. This speech did not make any mention of new flight quotas.

This is one of many videos we have seen circulating online sharing misinformation about new supposed new policies or rules. We recently fact checked fake claims that an 11pm curfew is being introduced in December, the government has ordered mandatory livestock reductions this month, and that the government is giving £1,000 in grants to new parents from January.

It’s important to consider whether information you see on social media comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source before sharing it. Our toolkit provides some advice about how to do this.