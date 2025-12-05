Fast fashion purchases will not be limited from January

What was claimed
A new “sustainable wardrobe order” will be introduced in January, meaning people who exceed their monthly limit on fast fashion purchases will be fined £65.
Our verdict
False. No such policy is being introduced.
What was claimed
A new “sustainable wardrobe order” will be introduced in January, meaning people who exceed their monthly limit on fast fashion purchases will be fined £65.
Our verdict
False. No such policy is being introduced.
Videos being shared on Facebook claim a “sustainable wardrobe order” imposing a monthly limit on “fast fashion purchases” will be introduced in January 2026.
This is completely false. The government hasn’t announced any such policy, and the videos being shared include audio resembling the voice of the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer that was probably made using AI.
One video claims: “Under the new sustainable wardrobe order, every citizen will be given a monthly limit on fast fashion purchases tracked through loyalty cards, bank statements and online receipts. Buy one item too many, just one, and you’re hit with a 65 pounds fine”.
The video begins with a clip of Mr Starmer which appears to have been taken from a statement he made in Downing Street in September 2025 on recognising a Palestinian state. The original video made no reference to a “sustainable wardrobe order”.
A voice resembling Mr Starmer’s is dubbed over the video, but it doesn’t consistently match the natural cadence or intonations of his actual voice and was probably created using AI. One potential giveaway is the use of the plural in “a 65 pounds fine”. A label on the top of this video reads “Generated By AI”, but doesn’t specify what elements of the video this is referring to.
We could find no evidence the government has announced a “sustainable wardrobe order”.
This is the latest example in a series of alarmist videos we’ve seen being shared online that make false and misleading claims about supposed new government policies that affect people’s personal freedoms.
Before sharing videos like these on social media, first consider whether they come from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.
From 2 – 9 December any donation you give to support our fact checking work will be doubled. Give now via The Big Give and join the fight against misinformation.