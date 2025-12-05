Fast fashion purchases will not be limited from January

A new “sustainable wardrobe order” will be introduced in January, meaning people who exceed their monthly limit on fast fashion purchases will be fined £65.

Videos being shared on Facebook claim a “sustainable wardrobe order” imposing a monthly limit on “fast fashion purchases” will be introduced in January 2026.

This is completely false. The government hasn’t announced any such policy, and the videos being shared include audio resembling the voice of the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer that was probably made using AI.

One video claims: “Under the new sustainable wardrobe order, every citizen will be given a monthly limit on fast fashion purchases tracked through loyalty cards, bank statements and online receipts. Buy one item too many, just one, and you’re hit with a 65 pounds fine”.

The video begins with a clip of Mr Starmer which appears to have been taken from a statement he made in Downing Street in September 2025 on recognising a Palestinian state. The original video made no reference to a “sustainable wardrobe order”.