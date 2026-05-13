The King’s Speech 2026: government pledges and promises to keep an eye on

Ahead of today’s State Opening of Parliament and the King’s Speech, in which the government will set out its legislative agenda and policy priorities for the next session of Parliament, we’ve taken a look at some pledges you should keep an eye out for.

The King’s Speech on 13 May is the second of the current Labour government, after the 2024-26 parliamentary session came to an end with the prorogation of Parliament on 29 April. It comes nearly two years after Labour’s first.

Proceedings are expected to begin at around 10:30am, and can be followed on parliamentlive.tv as well as outlets such as BBC Parliament.

Since November 2024, Full Fact’s Government Tracker has been monitoring the government’s progress on a range of promises it made in its election manifesto as well as at key moments.

We update the tracker on a rolling basis and following our recent work on the 2026 elections not every pledge is up to date, but we’re working our way through it. Every pledge mentioned in this article has been updated with the latest developments.

There are a number of pledges we’ll be keeping a watchful eye on during the King’s Speech, as well as some developments we’re expecting in the coming session of parliament.