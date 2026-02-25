The Representation of the People Bill does not protect UK democracy from misinformation

The Government has published the Elections Bill, now known as the Representation of the People Bill.

The Bill includes proposals to introduce votes at 16, as well as changes to voter registration, political expenditure and donations. But it does little to protect democracy from misinformation and disinformation in elections, despite the government recognising the risks.

In its July 2025 policy paper, setting out its strategy for modern and secure elections, the government recognised that, “Our own democracy is being threatened by misinformation”. Days later, Keir Starmer told a Parliamentary committee that he was “very worried” about the potential for misinformation in future elections.

The policy paper also highlighted the need to “guard newly enfranchised young people against the potential effects of online mis- and disinformation”. Recent research by Full Fact and Internet Matters underlines the urgency, with half of 13-17-year-olds confident they could distinguish true political information from false.

Full Fact’s new briefing sets out how the Bill could strengthen the foundations of UK democracy, tackle misinformation and disinformation in elections, and help to restore trust in politics.

Full Fact is calling for the Bill to include the following package of measures:

Together, these reforms would modernise the UK’s electoral framework for the digital age – strengthening transparency, clarifying legal protections, empowering voters and ensuring robust, independent oversight.