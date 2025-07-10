Video of man throwing water over Zarah Sultana MP isn’t real

This video isn’t real and is likely an AI deepfake made using an old image of Ms Sultana.

A video shows a man throwing a bucket of water over MP Zarah Sultana as she is speaking next to a Palestinian flag.

A video that appears to show a shirtless man wearing Union Jack shorts throwing a bucket of water over the MP Zarah Sultana while she is speaking next to a Palestinian flag has been shared widely online.

But the video isn’t real and was likely made using artificial intelligence (AI).

A clue that indicates the video was almost certainly generated with AI is that Ms Sultana’s face appears to blur and glitch as the water covers her. Her face also looks slightly different after this point, taking on a more unnatural gloss or sheen, and the right hand of the man standing behind Ms Sultana becomes unusually large and distorted.

As we’ve explained before, if a video has been made with AI, the technology may slip up when the person turns to the side or partially covers their face, such as when it is covered by water in this video.

Dr Siwei Lyu, an expert in digital media forensics at University at Buffalo, State University of New York, also told Full Fact that the clip “shows strong indicators of image-to-video generation” citing the inconsistent shape of the bucket, the distortion of the flag pattern on the shorts as the man moves, abrupt changes in the appearance of hair and clothing and warped text, all of which “suggest AI synthesis rather than real footage”.