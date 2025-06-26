When is Palestine Action set to be banned from?

Image courtesy of Henry Nicholls/AFP

On Monday 23 June the home secretary Yvette Cooper said she had decided to ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws, days after the group said its activists had broken into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and spray-painted two military planes with red paint. Contrary to some claims on social media, however, at the time of writing on Thursday 26 June this ban hadn’t yet come into effect. A draft proscription order will be laid in parliament on Monday 30 June, and if passed, this would then make it illegal to “be a member of, or invite support for, Palestine Action”. The home secretary said Palestine Action’s attack on Brize Norton was “disgraceful” and the “latest in a long history of unacceptable criminal damage” committed by the group. However, she clarified that “this decision is specific to Palestine Action and does not affect lawful protest groups and other organisations campaigning on issues around Palestine or the Middle East”. Palestine Action reportedly called the government's action “unhinged” and former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said plans to ban the group were a “shameful abuse of anti-terror legislation”.

Join 72,547 people who trust us to check the facts Subscribe to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Subscribe

What is a proscribed group? The government can proscribe organisations that it considers engage in or promote terrorism. Once an organisation is proscribed, it becomes a criminal offence to belong to it or to support it. If passed, the ban on Palestine Action would make it a criminal offence to belong to or invite support for the group, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and/or a fine. The maximum penalty for a slightly different offence, which includes wearing an item of clothing or carrying or displaying an article “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation”, is six months in prison and/or a fine not exceeding £5,000.

Social media claims about Zarah Sultana MP We’ve seen a number of claims on social media this week suggesting that Palestine Action has already been proscribed, and some posts have linked this to a comment from the independent MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana. On 24 June, Ms Sultana posted on X (formerly Twitter): “We are all Palestine Action.” Some Facebook users have suggested this showed Ms Sultana aligning herself with “a proscribed terrorist group” or organisation.

However, when these Facebook posts were published, Palestine Action had not yet been banned as the proscription order will not be laid in parliament until 30 June—so Ms Sultana’s post did not refer to a proscribed terrorist group or organisation at the time it was written. When we asked the Home Office about Ms Sultana’s statement, it referred us to the ministerial statement on Palestine Action which makes it clear a draft proscription order will have to go through the parliamentary process before the group becomes proscribed, and therefore illegal to be a member or supporter of. The government’s list of ‘Proscribed terrorist groups or organisations’ also did not include Palestine Action as of Thursday 26 June. The UK’s Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation (IRTL) Jonathan Hall KC, who scrutinises and reports on terrorism legislation, told Full Fact that “the proscription does not operate retrospectively so conduct done before proscription cannot be an offence”. He added: “That recognises a fundamental principle of criminal law, that people cannot be punished for conduct that is not yet made a crime.” A former IRTL, Sir Max Hill KC, also told us “the Terrorism Act 2000 provisions in relation to supporting or belonging to a terrorist group (section 11 TA 2000) would not apply unless and until that group is formally proscribed”. We have approached Ms Sultana for comment.

How long might it take to proscribe Palestine Action? Adding an organisation to the proscribed list is subject to the affirmative procedure and therefore requires the approval of both Houses of Parliament. The draft proscription order for Palestine Action will be laid on 30 June. If agreed by Parliament, the order is likely to come into effect a few days later, as was the case with the proscription of Terrorgram and Hizb ut-Tahrir last year.