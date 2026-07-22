Alton Towers isn’t giving away clothing and tech gift sets for filling in survey

Social media posts claiming that Alton Towers is offering free merchandise to people who fill in a survey aren’t genuine.

The posts claim the set includes “a jacket, sweatshirt, backpack, headphones, thermal bottle, smart band and many other official park products”. But a spokesperson for the theme park said this is not a real offer from them.

The posts include videos of women showcasing the sets that were likely generated with AI—telltale signs include blurring and distortion around the mouths and people in the background morphing into each other. The posts also share a link to a website with the Alton Towers logo, but this is not the official site.

We’ve written about online posts advertising fake offers from retailers several times before. It's always worth checking if a deal has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.