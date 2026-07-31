Fake Argos offers for £9.99 Garmin watches shared on Facebook

Posts ‘liked’ hundreds of times on Facebook claim that Argos is offering a Garmin watch for £9.99 to anyone who completes a short survey linked in the comments.

They say that those who fill out the survey can have a Garmin Fenix 8 watch delivered or collect it in store. The posts include images apparently showing a watch and receipt for the deal.

But a spokesperson for Argos confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

We’ve also found that an image appearing to show a woman in an Argos uniform, accompanying the posts, is AI-generated as it contains a SynthID watermark for Google AI tools.