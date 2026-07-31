Fake Argos offers for £9.99 Garmin watches shared on Facebook
Posts ‘liked’ hundreds of times on Facebook claim that Argos is offering a Garmin watch for £9.99 to anyone who completes a short survey linked in the comments.
They say that those who fill out the survey can have a Garmin Fenix 8 watch delivered or collect it in store. The posts include images apparently showing a watch and receipt for the deal.
But a spokesperson for Argos confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.
We’ve also found that an image appearing to show a woman in an Argos uniform, accompanying the posts, is AI-generated as it contains a SynthID watermark for Google AI tools.
We see lots of fake offers claiming to be from Argos on social media. If an offer seems too good to be true, it’s worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company’s official channels.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Argos has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from them.