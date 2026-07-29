£3 North Face jacket offer supposedly from John Lewis is fake

A Facebook post falsely claims people who fill in a “quick survey” can purchase a Retro Denali North Face jacket for £3 as part of John Lewis’s “exclusive customer rewards programme”.

A spokesperson for John Lewis confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer, and that genuine offers would appear on its website or app.

The author of the post claims their sister works at John Lewis. A link included alongside the post takes users to a website that is titled “Survey on John Lewis & Partners”, but its URL does not match that of the real John Lewis website.

We regularly fact check false offers supposedly from popular retailers and brands.