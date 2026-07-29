£3 North Face jacket offer supposedly from John Lewis is fake

29 July 2026

A Facebook post falsely claims people who fill in a “quick survey” can purchase a Retro Denali North Face jacket for £3 as part of John Lewis’s “exclusive customer rewards programme”.

A spokesperson for John Lewis confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer, and that genuine offers would appear on its website or app.

The author of the post claims their sister works at John Lewis. A link included alongside the post takes users to a website that is titled “Survey on John Lewis & Partners”, but its URL does not match that of the real John Lewis website.

We regularly fact check false offers supposedly from popular retailers and brands.

It’s always worth double-checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way is to check whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine John Lewis offer.

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