No, Currys isn’t giving away Samsung S25 Ultras to Facebook users

10 August 2026

Currys has confirmed that a Facebook post claiming the retailer is giving away Samsung S25 Ultra smartphones for “almost free” to users who fill in a survey isn’t a genuine offer.

The post says: “My daughter works at Currys and just told me about a summer promotion: if you're over 25, you can complete a short survey and get the Samsung S25 Ultra almost free.”

It includes a link to a website featuring a product review of the smartphone, but the URL is different to Currys’ official site.

We regularly fact check fake offers purportedly from Currys and other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine Currys offer.

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