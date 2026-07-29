Mamas & Papas is not giving away Bugaboo prams for ‘less than £10’
Posts on Facebook claim that the nursery retailer Mamas & Papas is offering Bugaboo prams for less than £10.
But Mamas & Papas has confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer.
The posts say: “My sister works at Mamas & Papas and just told me that if you have children, you can fill out a quick survey and get a Bugaboo Butterfly Compact Stroller for less than £10!”
A link shared in the comments takes users to a website featuring the Mamas & Papas logo, but the url is not that of the retailer’s official website.
We regularly see fake offers purportedly from retailers circulating on Facebook. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Mamas & Papas confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.