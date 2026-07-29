Mamas & Papas is not giving away Bugaboo prams for ‘less than £10’

Posts on Facebook claim that the nursery retailer Mamas & Papas is offering Bugaboo prams for less than £10.

But Mamas & Papas has confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer.

The posts say: “My sister works at Mamas & Papas and just told me that if you have children, you can fill out a quick survey and get a Bugaboo Butterfly Compact Stroller for less than £10!”

A link shared in the comments takes users to a website featuring the Mamas & Papas logo, but the url is not that of the retailer’s official website.