No, Screwfix is not selling display drill sets for less than a tenner
Facebook posts and adverts claiming you can get a Makita drill set from Screwfix for £8.55 by filling out a survey are fake.
The posts claim that Screwfix is offering a “display model” Makita LXT Combo Kit—which normally retails for upwards of £269.99—at a massive discount as part of an exclusive promotion.
They add that the deal can be obtained by filling out a short survey, and in the comments link to a website which appears to contain Screwfix branding, but isn’t the retailer’s official site.
We contacted Screwfix about the posts, and they confirmed it was not a genuine offer from the company.
We regularly see fake offers purportedly from retailers circulating on Facebook. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Screwfix has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from them.