No, Screwfix is not selling display drill sets for less than a tenner

Facebook posts and adverts claiming you can get a Makita drill set from Screwfix for £8.55 by filling out a survey are fake.

The posts claim that Screwfix is offering a “display model” Makita LXT Combo Kit—which normally retails for upwards of £269.99—at a massive discount as part of an exclusive promotion.

They add that the deal can be obtained by filling out a short survey, and in the comments link to a website which appears to contain Screwfix branding, but isn’t the retailer’s official site.

We contacted Screwfix about the posts, and they confirmed it was not a genuine offer from the company.