Fake Aldi ‘craft box’ offer recirculating on Facebook
Posts falsely claiming Aldi is offering free craft boxes to users who fill out a survey are being shared again on Facebook.
The posts claim an Aldi employee revealed that “If you’ve lived in the UK 5+ years, you can fill out a short customer survey and receive a big craft box.”
But Aldi has confirmed that this is not a genuine offer from the supermarket.
We fact checked some very similar posts on Facebook a few months ago.
It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history. Aldi says genuine offers will only appear on the supermarket’s official channels.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Aldi has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the supermarket.