Currys isn’t selling Dyson vacuum cleaners for £8.55

10 August 2026

A post on Facebook claims Currys is offering the chance to buy a Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum cleaner for £8.55 to users who fill in a survey.

But Currys has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post claims: “Recently, I came across a clearance sale that almost nobody knows about. If you complete a short survey on the Сurrуs website, you could have the chance to purchase a display model Dyson Cyclony [sic] V10 for just £8.55.”

It includes a link to a website featuring the Currys logo promoting the fake offer, but the URL is different to Currys’ official site.

We regularly fact check fake offers purportedly from Currys and other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine Currys offer.

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