Currys isn’t selling Dyson vacuum cleaners for £8.55

A post on Facebook claims Currys is offering the chance to buy a Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum cleaner for £8.55 to users who fill in a survey.

But Currys has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post claims: “Recently, I came across a clearance sale that almost nobody knows about. If you complete a short survey on the Сurrуs website, you could have the chance to purchase a display model Dyson Cyclony [sic] V10 for just £8.55.”

It includes a link to a website featuring the Currys logo promoting the fake offer, but the URL is different to Currys’ official site.