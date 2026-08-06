John Lewis isn’t giving away Maison Francis Kurkdjian perfume for £3

Facebook posts have falsely claimed that John Lewis is giving away a full size bottle of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum for £3 to people over 25 who fill out a survey.

The posts say the deal is part of an “early clearance and customer appreciation offer” and are supposedly authored by someone whose “oldest daughter works at John Lewis”.

But a spokesperson for John Lewis told Full Fact this isn’t a real offer from the retailer, and that genuine offers would appear on its website or app.

We regularly fact check false offers supposedly from popular retailers and brands.