John Lewis isn’t giving away Maison Francis Kurkdjian perfume for £3
Facebook posts have falsely claimed that John Lewis is giving away a full size bottle of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum for £3 to people over 25 who fill out a survey.
The posts say the deal is part of an “early clearance and customer appreciation offer” and are supposedly authored by someone whose “oldest daughter works at John Lewis”.
But a spokesperson for John Lewis told Full Fact this isn’t a real offer from the retailer, and that genuine offers would appear on its website or app.
We regularly fact check false offers supposedly from popular retailers and brands.
It’s always worth double-checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way is to check whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because John Lewis confirmed this is not a genuine offer.