Fake Aldi posts claiming to offer cheap craft boxes shared on Facebook

24 April 2026

Aldi is not offering cheap craft boxes full of yarn from its warehouses, as posts and adverts on Facebook claim. Aldi confirmed to Full Fact that the offer isn’t genuine and that real offers would only be shown on its official website and social media channels.

Several clues about the posts should alert Facebook visitors to take care.

They aren’t from an official Aldi account, and the link below the posts directs people to an unusual site which has fake Aldi branding. It eventually directs people to an unverified payment platform.

The account which posted the offer also has a history of unusual activity, such as constantly posting identical content.

Finally, we found that the image in the post—apparently of a happy customer—contained a SynthID watermark, an invisible watermark added to content which indicates it was created or edited with Google’s AI tools.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Aldi.

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