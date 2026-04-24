Fake Aldi posts claiming to offer cheap craft boxes shared on Facebook

Aldi is not offering cheap craft boxes full of yarn from its warehouses, as posts and adverts on Facebook claim. Aldi confirmed to Full Fact that the offer isn’t genuine and that real offers would only be shown on its official website and social media channels.

Several clues about the posts should alert Facebook visitors to take care.

They aren’t from an official Aldi account, and the link below the posts directs people to an unusual site which has fake Aldi branding. It eventually directs people to an unverified payment platform.

The account which posted the offer also has a history of unusual activity, such as constantly posting identical content.