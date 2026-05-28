No, Aldi isn’t selling cheap food boxes to the over 40s

A social media post claims Aldi is selling a “food box for just £10” to those aged over 40 who “fill out a short questionnaire”.

But the retailer confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer from them.

The post claims Aldi is “clearing out seasonal stock”, and directs Facebook users to a website that features Aldi’s branding and logo, where they supposedly can fill in the survey.

But this isn’t Aldi’s real website—the URL is different, and the designs and layout don’t match.