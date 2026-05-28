No, Aldi isn’t selling cheap food boxes to the over 40s

28 May 2026

A social media post claims Aldi is selling a “food box for just £10” to those aged over 40 who “fill out a short questionnaire”.

But the retailer confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer from them.

The post claims Aldi is “clearing out seasonal stock”, and directs Facebook users to a website that features Aldi’s branding and logo, where they supposedly can fill in the survey.

But this isn’t Aldi’s real website—the URL is different, and the designs and layout don’t match.

A spokesperson for Aldi told us real offers will only be on its official website and social media accounts.

We’ve previously fact checked other Facebook posts falsely claiming to be advertising “free food box” offers from Aldi.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Aldi.

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