Facebook post about Shein ‘trick’ is not a genuine offer from retailer

26 May 2026

A post on Facebook claiming users can get a free box of Shein clothes for only the cost of shipping is fake.

The post reads, in part: “A friend of mine works at one of their warehouses and told me about this little ‘internal trick’ they’re doing. Apparently, all you have to do is write a super short review or fill out a quick survey, enter your clothing size, and that’s it. They send you a whole box of clothes and you only pay for shipping.”

Shein confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer from the retailer.

We’ve fact checked false claims about Shein offers on Facebook before. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it’s worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine offer from Shein.

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