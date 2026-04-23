Facebook post offering cut-price deals on Pokemon trading cards is fake

23 April 2026

Posts and adverts on Facebook falsely claim that Tesco is offering a premium Pokemon trading card game package for £3 (in some cases) or $10 (in another)—a product that normally sells for much more. People are asked to fill in a survey in order to qualify.

Tesco confirmed to Full Fact that this offer is not genuine.

One Facebook post also links to a website that appears to have Tesco branding but is not an official Tesco site, and directs users to an unverified payment portal.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We’ve fact checked other posts claiming to offer Toby Carvery, Aldi and Argos deals.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Tesco.

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