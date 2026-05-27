No, Swatch isn’t giving away Royal Pop watches to people who fill in a survey

What was claimed
Swatch is running a survey for selected UK users, offering participants a Royal Pop watch without paying the full retail price.
Our verdict
False. A spokesperson for Swatch said they had “no knowledge of this survey”.
What was claimed
Swatch is running a survey for selected UK users, offering participants a Royal Pop watch without paying the full retail price.
Our verdict
False. A spokesperson for Swatch said they had “no knowledge of this survey”.
A Facebook post liked hundreds of times claims Swatch is running a survey giving people the opportunity to buy the exclusive Royal Pop watch without paying the full retail price.
The post says the offer is “for selected UK users” and claims they “only had to pay £9 for delivery”.
But there is no such deal. A spokesperson for Swatch told us they had “no knowledge of this survey”.
The Royal Pop collection is a collaboration between Swatch and the luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet (AP). The excitement around the launch in selected stores around the world on Saturday 16 May saw a number of stores close due to large and sometimes unruly crowds.
The watch retails in stores only for £335 but there have been reports of people reselling them online for thousands of pounds.
If an offer online seems too good to be true, it’s worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.
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