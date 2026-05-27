No, Swatch isn’t giving away Royal Pop watches to people who fill in a survey

False. A spokesperson for Swatch said they had “no knowledge of this survey”.

Swatch is running a survey for selected UK users, offering participants a Royal Pop watch without paying the full retail price.

A Facebook post liked hundreds of times claims Swatch is running a survey giving people the opportunity to buy the exclusive Royal Pop watch without paying the full retail price.

The post says the offer is “for selected UK users” and claims they “only had to pay £9 for delivery”.

But there is no such deal. A spokesperson for Swatch told us they had “no knowledge of this survey”.