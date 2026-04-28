More fake claims about Boots ‘mini-perfume set’ giveaway shared online

28 April 2026

We’ve seen more Facebook posts falsely claiming that Boots is giving away a “mini perfume set” to those who complete a “short survey” for the company.

A spokesperson for Boots told us this is not a genuine offer.

One post claims that Boots is “collecting customer feedback” because it is “running a campaign to improve customer experience and analyse demand”.

The posts are accompanied by videos, which show women holding boxes containing a number of mini perfumes.

But these videos were made with AI—text in the background appears garbled, and the Boots logo looks distorted as the boxes move. All three also contain a SynthID watermark, an invisible watermark added to content created or edited with Google’s AI tools, in both their visuals and the audio.

We’ve previously written about similar false claims and other fake online offers supposedly from Boots, as well as many other retailers.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Boots.

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