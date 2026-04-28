More fake claims about Boots ‘mini-perfume set’ giveaway shared online
We’ve seen more Facebook posts falsely claiming that Boots is giving away a “mini perfume set” to those who complete a “short survey” for the company.
A spokesperson for Boots told us this is not a genuine offer.
One post claims that Boots is “collecting customer feedback” because it is “running a campaign to improve customer experience and analyse demand”.
The posts are accompanied by videos, which show women holding boxes containing a number of mini perfumes.
But these videos were made with AI—text in the background appears garbled, and the Boots logo looks distorted as the boxes move. All three also contain a SynthID watermark, an invisible watermark added to content created or edited with Google’s AI tools, in both their visuals and the audio.
We’ve previously written about similar false claims and other fake online offers supposedly from Boots, as well as many other retailers.