Fake Boots promotions for Rituals skincare circulate on Facebook

Facebook posts and adverts falsely claim that Boots is offering gift sets from the cosmetic brand Rituals for under £10.

Some of the adverts say this is a Valentine's Day promotion for the “over-50 community”, while others claim it is for people who are aged 40 and above. Both say people can get this offer by filling out a “short survey”.

The posts include photos of a range of Rituals products and a Boots delivery box.

But a spokesperson for Boots confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.