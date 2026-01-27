Fake Boots promotions for Rituals skincare circulate on Facebook
Facebook posts and adverts falsely claim that Boots is offering gift sets from the cosmetic brand Rituals for under £10.
Some of the adverts say this is a Valentine's Day promotion for the “over-50 community”, while others claim it is for people who are aged 40 and above. Both say people can get this offer by filling out a “short survey”.
The posts include photos of a range of Rituals products and a Boots delivery box.
But a spokesperson for Boots confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.
We’ve debunked similar fake Boots deals before.
If an online offer seems too good to be true, treat it with caution. Make sure to check whether it’s being shared by retailers’ official channels before engaging with the posts, or sharing any personal and financial information online.
