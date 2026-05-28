This Tesco HexClad offer is not a genuine deal from the retailer

A series of Facebook posts are falsely claiming that people can get a HexClad cookware set from Tesco for £10 by completing a short online survey.

The posts, which claim to be written by a former Tesco employee who was fired, say the offer is something “only employees know”.

But a spokesperson for Tesco confirmed this isn't a genuine offer from them.

The posts also include images of a woman apparently standing outside a branch of Tesco, which were made with AI. We’ve established that they contain a watermark or other signs that they were made or edited with OpenAI tools.