This Tesco HexClad offer is not a genuine deal from the retailer
A series of Facebook posts are falsely claiming that people can get a HexClad cookware set from Tesco for £10 by completing a short online survey.
The posts, which claim to be written by a former Tesco employee who was fired, say the offer is something “only employees know”.
But a spokesperson for Tesco confirmed this isn't a genuine offer from them.
The posts also include images of a woman apparently standing outside a branch of Tesco, which were made with AI. We’ve established that they contain a watermark or other signs that they were made or edited with OpenAI tools.
Another post contains the same survey link and a video of a woman talking about the same offer. This video also seems to be AI-generated, as the woman’s lip movements don’t always match her words, and she switches from an English to an American accent part-way through.
We've previously written about similar false posts using the same template, in which a supposed former employee claims to share an exclusive deal. We've also written about many other fake online offers.
If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.