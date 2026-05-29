A £10 airfryer offer from Currys is fake

29 May 2026

A Facebook post falsely claims people can get a Ninja air fryer from Currys for £10 by completing a short survey.

A video included in the post appears to show a woman in a Currys uniform holding a Ninja Foodi box inside a Currys branch, alongside a sign promoting a Ninja air fryer for £9.99.

But a Currys spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a legitimate offer.

We’ve also established that the video is AI-generated. It contains a Google SynthID watermark, which means Google AI tools have been used to create it.

We've written about many similar false offers shared on social media, including other fake deals supposedly from Currys.

If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a real Currys offer.

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