A £10 airfryer offer from Currys is fake
A Facebook post falsely claims people can get a Ninja air fryer from Currys for £10 by completing a short survey.
A video included in the post appears to show a woman in a Currys uniform holding a Ninja Foodi box inside a Currys branch, alongside a sign promoting a Ninja air fryer for £9.99.
But a Currys spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a legitimate offer.
We’ve also established that the video is AI-generated. It contains a Google SynthID watermark, which means Google AI tools have been used to create it.
We've written about many similar false offers shared on social media, including other fake deals supposedly from Currys.
If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.