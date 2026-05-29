A £10 airfryer offer from Currys is fake

A Facebook post falsely claims people can get a Ninja air fryer from Currys for £10 by completing a short survey.

A video included in the post appears to show a woman in a Currys uniform holding a Ninja Foodi box inside a Currys branch, alongside a sign promoting a Ninja air fryer for £9.99.

But a Currys spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a legitimate offer.

We’ve also established that the video is AI-generated. It contains a Google SynthID watermark, which means Google AI tools have been used to create it.