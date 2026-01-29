Currys is not offering a new Xbox for £3 as reward for completing a survey

Posts and adverts on Facebook have falsely claimed that people can get a new Xbox console from Currys for £3 as a reward for completing a survey.

The posts claim to be written by someone whose sister works for the retailer, and say: “she told me that a lot of people don’t even know that if you take a very short survey, you can win an Xbox series x1TB as part of Currys exclusive rewards program.”

But Currys has confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine deal currently being offered by them.

We’ve fact checked many similar false offers we’ve seen shared on Facebook. It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true are genuine.