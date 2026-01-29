Currys is not offering a new Xbox for £3 as reward for completing a survey

29 January 2026

Posts and adverts on Facebook have falsely claimed that people can get a new Xbox console from Currys for £3 as a reward for completing a survey.

The posts claim to be written by someone whose sister works for the retailer, and say: “she told me that a lot of people don’t even know that if you take a very short survey, you can win an Xbox series x1TB as part of Currys exclusive rewards program.”

But Currys has confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine deal currently being offered by them.

We’ve fact checked many similar false offers we’ve seen shared on Facebook. It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true are genuine.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine deal from Currys.

