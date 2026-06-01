Toolstation is not offering £10 power tool kits

A post on Facebook claiming users can get a power tool kit from Toolstation for £10 by filling out a survey is not genuine.

The post says: “My son works at Toolstation and he let me in on a little secret that hardly anyone knows about: if you fill out a short survey on their platform, you can get a Milwaukee M18 power tool kit for just £10!”. It claims this is because the company is “clearing out their warehouse stock”.

Toolstation told Full Fact this is not a real offer from the retailer.

We regularly fact check fake offers like these. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.