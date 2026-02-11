Currys isn’t selling virtual reality headsets for £3 to those who complete surveys

Adverts on Facebook falsely claim that people can get a virtual reality headset from Currys for £3 as a reward for completing a survey.

They claim to be written by someone whose sister works for the retailer, who supposedly said Currys is “clearing out their inventory and most people don't know that if they take a short survey they can get a Meta Quest 3S for £3”.

But Currys confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a real deal from them.

We’ve fact checked many similar false offers we’ve seen shared on Facebook. If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels. These will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and a longer posting history.