Currys isn’t selling virtual reality headsets for £3 to those who complete surveys

11 February 2026

Adverts on Facebook falsely claim that people can get a virtual reality headset from Currys for £3 as a reward for completing a survey.

They claim to be written by someone whose sister works for the retailer, who supposedly said Currys is “clearing out their inventory and most people don't know that if they take a short survey they can get a Meta Quest 3S for £3”.

But Currys confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a real deal from them.

We’ve fact checked many similar false offers we’ve seen shared on Facebook. If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels. These will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and a longer posting history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine Currys offer.

