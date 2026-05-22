Social media posts share fake Boots La Roche-Posay offer

What was claimed
Boots is selling a La Roche-Posay skincare set for £10 to those who fill in a survey.
Our verdict
False. This is not a genuine offer from Boots.
What was claimed
Boots is selling a La Roche-Posay skincare set for £10 to those who fill in a survey.
Our verdict
False. This is not a genuine offer from Boots.
Facebook posts have falsely claimed Boots will send people a “La Roche-Posay skincare set” for £10 if they fill in a “short survey”.
The posts, which claim to be written by a former employee of Boots, say the supposed offer is “a little secret only employees know”.
But this isn’t a genuine offer from Boots, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.
One of the images used in both posts contains a box full of what initially appears to be La Roche-Posay products.
However, this image is AI-generated—the text on the labels of the products is gibberish and garbled, and doesn’t reflect the text on legitimate products by the brand. It also contains a Google SynthID watermark, which is an invisible watermark added to content created with Google AI products.
Both posts feature images of women standing outside Boots shops, which were also made with AI. One contains a Google SynthID watermark, and the other contains a SynthID that shows it was made with OpenAI tools. This latter image contains garbled text in the background, and the numbers in the shop’s tagline “Since 1849” appear to be in a different font to those used on real Boots shopfronts.
We’ve previously written about similar false claims and other fake online offers supposedly from Boots, as well as many other retailers.
If an offer online seems too good to be true, it’s worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.
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