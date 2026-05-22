Social media posts share fake Boots La Roche-Posay offer

False. This is not a genuine offer from Boots.

Boots is selling a La Roche-Posay skincare set for £10 to those who fill in a survey.

Facebook posts have falsely claimed Boots will send people a “La Roche-Posay skincare set” for £10 if they fill in a “short survey”.

The posts, which claim to be written by a former employee of Boots, say the supposed offer is “a little secret only employees know”.

But this isn’t a genuine offer from Boots, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

One of the images used in both posts contains a box full of what initially appears to be La Roche-Posay products.