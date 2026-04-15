Fake ‘B&Q’ £10 garden soil offer circulating on social media

Facebook posts have been claiming that B&Q is selling pallets of garden soil for £10. But this is not a genuine deal from the retailer.

One such post with more than 1,000 engagements was sent to us by a Full Fact reader. Another says: “My daughter, who works at B&Q, told me that if you have a garden, you can fill out a short survey and get a pallet of garden soil for only £10.”

But a spokesperson for B&Q told Full Fact that it is not offering any such deal.

Fake offers which are supposedly from well-known retailers are common on social media. It’s always worth checking whether a deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and a longer posting history.