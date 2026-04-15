Fake ‘B&Q’ £10 garden soil offer circulating on social media
Facebook posts have been claiming that B&Q is selling pallets of garden soil for £10. But this is not a genuine deal from the retailer.
One such post with more than 1,000 engagements was sent to us by a Full Fact reader. Another says: “My daughter, who works at B&Q, told me that if you have a garden, you can fill out a short survey and get a pallet of garden soil for only £10.”
But a spokesperson for B&Q told Full Fact that it is not offering any such deal.
Fake offers which are supposedly from well-known retailers are common on social media. It’s always worth checking whether a deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and a longer posting history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a B&Q spokesperson has confirmed this is not one of its genuine offers.