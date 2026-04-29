Facebook ads offer fake Toby Carvery giveaway

Fake ads featuring a video that asks "Are you 63 years old?" and claims Toby Carvery is giving away free meal vouchers have been circulating on Facebook.

The ads include a link that claims people should click to receive a gift. Other versions of the ad use identical videos with different ages.

But a spokesperson for Toby Carvery's parent company Mitchells & Butlers told Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.

The ads do not appear on Toby Carvery's official Facebook page or website.