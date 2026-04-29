Facebook ads offer fake Toby Carvery giveaway
Fake ads featuring a video that asks "Are you 63 years old?" and claims Toby Carvery is giving away free meal vouchers have been circulating on Facebook.
The ads include a link that claims people should click to receive a gift. Other versions of the ad use identical videos with different ages.
But a spokesperson for Toby Carvery's parent company Mitchells & Butlers told Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.
The ads do not appear on Toby Carvery's official Facebook page or website.
The official Toby Carvery Facebook page has previously warned about pages and individuals "pretending to be Toby Carvery", saying: "Any competition, offer or post will always be here, and only here."
Posts and ads offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We've fact checked other posts claiming to offer Toby Carvery deals before.