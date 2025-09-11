Boots is not selling Sol de Janeiro gift sets for £3

Boots is selling “SOL Ultimate-Body” gift sets for £3 to people who are over 25 and who fill in a survey.

A number of posts on Facebook have claimed the retailer Boots is selling Sol de Janeiro gift sets for £3 to people aged over 25 who fill in a survey.

But this isn’t true. Boots confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer from the company.

One post says: “Passing this on ‘cause I know some of you’ll be chuffed to bits! My eldest daughter works at Boots and just let me in on a cracking deal: if you’re 25 or older, you can fill out a quick survey and nab a SOL Ultimate-Body gift set for just 3 quid.

“They’re clearing space for a new collection dropping on 25 September, and this offer’s part of their early clear-out and thank-you to customers. I’ve always loved SOL — the packaging, the scents, it’s all just brilliant.

“My set turned up a few days after I filled out the form. I’ve popped the link in the comments — take a mo to check if you qualify. It’s proper worth it!”