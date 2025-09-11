Boots is not selling Sol de Janeiro gift sets for £3

What was claimed
Boots is selling “SOL Ultimate-Body” gift sets for £3 to people who are over 25 and who fill in a survey.
Our verdict
False. This is not a genuine offer from Boots.
What was claimed
Boots is selling “SOL Ultimate-Body” gift sets for £3 to people who are over 25 and who fill in a survey.
Our verdict
False. This is not a genuine offer from Boots.
A number of posts on Facebook have claimed the retailer Boots is selling Sol de Janeiro gift sets for £3 to people aged over 25 who fill in a survey.
But this isn’t true. Boots confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer from the company.
One post says: “Passing this on ‘cause I know some of you’ll be chuffed to bits! My eldest daughter works at Boots and just let me in on a cracking deal: if you’re 25 or older, you can fill out a quick survey and nab a SOL Ultimate-Body gift set for just 3 quid.
“They’re clearing space for a new collection dropping on 25 September, and this offer’s part of their early clear-out and thank-you to customers. I’ve always loved SOL — the packaging, the scents, it’s all just brilliant.
“My set turned up a few days after I filled out the form. I’ve popped the link in the comments — take a mo to check if you qualify. It’s proper worth it!”
Other posts feature different wording, but promote the same or similarly low-priced offers.
However, the links posted by the Facebook accounts in the comments do not take users to the real Boots website. Even though the websites they direct people to feature the Boots logo, the URLs are different.
We couldn’t find this offer on the real Boots site, or on its official Facebook page.
We’ve previously seen another fake Boots offer shared online, and have fact checked many similar posts offering fake deals like this one on Facebook. Examples include false offers for various laptops, PlayStations and airfryers, which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.
It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify whether an offer is real is to see whether it has been shared by the company’s official page. This will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, and a longer post history.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.