Currys £5 PlayStation offer is fake

A post on Facebook claims that the electrical retailer Currys is selling PlayStation 5 Slim games consoles for less than £5 each in order to reduce surplus stock.

This is not true. Currys has confirmed with Full Fact that it is not a genuine offer from the company.

The Facebook post says: “My son works in a warehouse at Currys and he just told me something wild that I have to share. Right now - until August 25 - you can fill out a super quick survey and get a PS5 Slim for less than £5.

“Here’s the thing: with all the hype around the new PS5 Pro, most people are chasing it - so Currys has been stuck with too many PS5 Slims in stock. They’re running out of space, and now they’re moving them out - essentially giving them away across the UK to make room.”

The post goes on to say that it will share a link in the comments. A comment by the post author does contain a link, which leads to a survey page with Currys branding, but which is not part of the official Currys website.

Another clue that this offer may not be genuine is that it comes from a new account that appears to have posted nothing else before 19 August 2025.

A Currys spokesperson told us: “Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. Posts of this nature, which appear to make use of the Currys name to legitimise the claims within and encourage users to click on unsafe links, are very concerning.”

We’ve written about social media posts promoting fake PlayStation offers before.

It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.