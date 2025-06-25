Argos isn’t selling PlayStations for £2

Argos is selling PlayStations for £2 if you fill out an online form.

These posts warn shoppers: “Don’t buy the PS5 from Argos full price.” Instead they claim people can “fill out a quick form” to “get a PlayStation 5 with expired warranty for just £2”. The posts include an image of a PlayStation and an apparent receipt with the price shown as “£2.00”.

Recent Facebook posts are falsely suggesting you can buy a PlayStation 5 for £2 from Argos.

We’ve also seen variations which include slightly different text and a different image. The posts all claim this is a secret tip from a boyfriend or partner who works for Argos.

But Argos has confirmed to Full Fact that this offer isn’t genuine.

Another clue that the offer is fake is the fact that the online survey that the posts direct readers to fill in is not on the official Argos website.

We’ve fact checked many similar posts offering fake deals like this one on Facebook. Recent examples include false offers for various laptops, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.