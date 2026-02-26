Aldi isn’t offering a ‘free food box’ to users who engage with Facebook posts

26 February 2026

Posts shared on Facebook claim that Aldi is giving away “free food boxes” to users who engage with them.

But this is not true. Aldi isn’t associated with these posts, the retailer has confirmed.

The posts read: “Aldi CEO, Paul Brigs here... We know times haven't been the easiest for everyone lately which is why I'm delighted to announce we have a free food box full of healthy and essential foods worth £40 for everyone who hits like then says: Healthy.”

The CEO of Aldi UK is named Giles Hurley, not Paul Brigs.

We’ve previously fact checked a number of Facebook posts falsely claiming to be advertising “free food box” offers from Aldi.

