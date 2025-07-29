Aldi is not giving away £40 food boxes on Facebook

False. Aldi has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from them.

Aldi is giving away food boxes worth £40 to anyone who engages with certain social media posts.

Multiple Facebook posts claim that the supermarket chain Aldi is giving away “free food boxes” worth £40 to those who like or otherwise engage with the posts.

However, the accounts behind these posts are not associated with the retailer and Aldi confirmed to Full Fact that these offers are not genuine.

One post says: “BREAKING NEWS! I'm Aldi President Jack Hardwood. We are lending a helping hand during challenging times by giving away free food boxes worth £40, filled with essential groceries, to everyone who hits like'! Their [sic] is also a £200 voucher randomly placed in a hundred boxes”.

A similar post from a separate account says: “BIG NEWS! I'm Aldi President Steven Green. We are lending a helping hand during challenging times by giving away free food boxes worth £40, filled with essential groceries. Just let us know below if you want one and we'll respond instantly and have it delivered within 48 hours.”

Neither of the two men named in the posts are in charge of Aldi. The CEO of the UK division of the retailer is Giles Hurley who has held the position since 2018.

There are multiple examples of similar posts with slightly different wording.

None of the above offers appear on Aldi’s official website or the company’s verified Facebook page. A spokesperson from Aldi told Full Fact that all genuine offers and competitions would always appear in those locations.

We have previously written about similar false Facebook posts claiming Aldi is giving away parcels of free food.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.