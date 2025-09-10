Aldi is not giving away ‘free food boxes’ in return for Facebook likes

What was claimed
What was claimed
Aldi is giving away “free food boxes” to anyone who engages with certain social media posts.
Our verdict
False. This is not a genuine offer from the retailer.
Facebook posts claiming users can receive a free food box from Aldi in exchange for “likes” are not genuine offers from the retailer.
One post claims: “BE QUICK: ALDI are giving away free food boxes to everyone who likes. There is also a chance to win a £100 voucher.”
A second post claims: “AMAZING! ALDI are giving away free food boxes for every thumbs up, also a chance of winning £200. **while boxes last, be quick!”. It’s accompanied by an image apparently of an Aldi employee standing in front of a display of Aldi-branded boxes and a sign bearing the text “Free food box for everyone”.
Links in the comments under each post direct users to fill in a survey on a website that is not the official Aldi site. The offers don’t appear on Aldi’s official website or the company’s verified Facebook page. A spokesperson from Aldi told Full Fact that all genuine offers and competitions would always appear in those locations.
This is not the first time we’ve seen Facebook posts falsely claiming Aldi is giving away parcels of free food.
We’ve also written before about other fake offers for restaurants, retailers and a range of other brands we’ve seen on social media.
It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because Aldi confirmed these are not genuine offers from the retailer.
