Aldi is not giving away ‘free food boxes’ in return for Facebook likes

False. This is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

Aldi is giving away “free food boxes” to anyone who engages with certain social media posts.

Facebook posts claiming users can receive a free food box from Aldi in exchange for “likes” are not genuine offers from the retailer.

One post claims: “BE QUICK: ALDI are giving away free food boxes to everyone who likes. There is also a chance to win a £100 voucher.”

A second post claims: “AMAZING! ALDI are giving away free food boxes for every thumbs up, also a chance of winning £200. **while boxes last, be quick!”. It’s accompanied by an image apparently of an Aldi employee standing in front of a display of Aldi-branded boxes and a sign bearing the text “Free food box for everyone”.