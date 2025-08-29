Holland & Barrett isn’t selling a box of sports supplements for £1

We’ve spotted several Facebook posts claiming that the retailer Holland & Barrett is selling a “full box of sports supplements as part of their customer loyalty programme” for £1.
But Holland & Barrett confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.
One post says: “My girlfriend is an employee at Holland & Barrett, and she recently told me something I want to share with you - most people don’t know about this! If you complete a short survey, you can get a full box of sports supplements as part of their customer loyalty programme. I already got mine - I’ll drop a photo below! It only cost me £1”.
Facebook users are then encouraged to follow a link to “do the survey and claim the box”.
However, the link included in the post does not take people to the real Holland & Barrett website. The URL does not match, and neither does the layout of the site. The site linked to in the Facebook post tells readers they have “become a member of Holland & Barrett promotion”, and claims the company is “clearing out remaining stock of sports nutrition in old packaging after a design update”.
We’ve written before about other fake offers for restaurants, retailers and a range of other brands we’ve seen on social media.
It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.