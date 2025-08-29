Holland & Barrett isn’t selling a box of sports supplements for £1

False. Holland & Barrett has confirmed this is not a genuine offer.

The retailer Holland & Barrett is selling a box of sports supplements for £1 as part of their customer loyalty programme for people who complete a survey.

We’ve spotted several Facebook posts claiming that the retailer Holland & Barrett is selling a “full box of sports supplements as part of their customer loyalty programme” for £1.

But Holland & Barrett confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.

One post says: “My girlfriend is an employee at Holland & Barrett, and she recently told me something I want to share with you - most people don’t know about this! If you complete a short survey, you can get a full box of sports supplements as part of their customer loyalty programme. I already got mine - I’ll drop a photo below! It only cost me £1”.

Facebook users are then encouraged to follow a link to “do the survey and claim the box”.