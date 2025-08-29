Holland & Barrett isn’t selling a box of sports supplements for £1

29 August 2025

What was claimed

The retailer Holland & Barrett is selling a box of sports supplements for £1 as part of their customer loyalty programme for people who complete a survey.

Our verdict

False. Holland & Barrett has confirmed this is not a genuine offer.

We’ve spotted several Facebook posts claiming that the retailer Holland & Barrett is selling a “full box of sports supplements as part of their customer loyalty programme” for £1.

But Holland & Barrett confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.

One post says: “My girlfriend is an employee at Holland & Barrett, and she recently told me something I want to share with you - most people don’t know about this! If you complete a short survey, you can get a full box of sports supplements as part of their customer loyalty programme. I already got mine - I’ll drop a photo below! It only cost me £1”.

Facebook users are then encouraged to follow a link to “do the survey and claim the box”.

False label on a Facebook post claiming Holland & Barrett are selling £1 sports supplement boxes

However, the link included in the post does not take people to the real Holland & Barrett website. The URL does not match, and neither does the layout of the site. The site linked to in the Facebook post tells readers they have “become a member of Holland & Barrett promotion”, and claims the company is “clearing out remaining stock of sports nutrition in old packaging after a design update”.

We’ve written before about other fake offers for restaurants, retailers and a range of other brands we’ve seen on social media.

It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Holland & Barrett confirmed this is not a genuine offer.

Related topics

Social media

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.