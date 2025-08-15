Cadbury is not offering Facebook users £10 ‘treat boxes’

Cadbury has confirmed this offer is not from them.

Cadbury is offering Facebook users a Dairy Milk family treat box for £10 in return for filling out a short form.

We’ve seen posts claiming that Facebook users can get a “Cadbury Dairy Milk Family Treat Box for just £10” by filling out a form linked to in the comments.

But this is not a real offer.

The posts read: “My daughter works at Cadbury and told me about this amazing offer for people over 50. If you’re over 50, you can get a Cadbury Dairy Milk Family Treat Box for just £10 – seriously.

“They’re clearing out seasonal stock, and instead of letting it go to waste, they’re offering it for next to nothing. All you need to do is fill out a short form – I’ve dropped the link in the comments below.”

The link shared prompts users to fill out a questionnaire before entering their payment information.

Another post has nearly identical text, but claims the offer is available to people “over 35”.

A spokesperson for Mondelēz International—Cadbury’s parent company—told Full Fact: “We’ve been made aware of fake Cadbury accounts claiming to be giving users free gifts and asking for their bank details.

“We can confirm that those have not been generated by us and would urge you not to interact or share personal information through those links.”

The website users are directed to is not the official Cadbury website, and this supposed offer has also not been shared by any of the company’s official social media accounts.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook, and we’ve fact checked many others claiming to be from retailers and brands like Morrisons, Argos and Lego.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.