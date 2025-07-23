Online claims Morrisons is giving away £10 food boxes to “seniors” are false

Facebook posts that claim “seniors” can get a “Morrisons Family Food Box for just £10” if they complete an online questionnaire are circulating online again.

These posts—very similar versions of which we’ve fact checked before—suggest the supermarket chain is “clearing out seasonal stock” and giving it away for “next to nothing” to over-50s “instead of letting it go to waste”. Other posts claim the offer is open to people “over 40”.

But a spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed to Full Fact that the offer is not genuine.

Morrisons also hasn’t advertised an offer like this on its official Facebook page or any of its other official social media channels.

Some shoppers may find this confusing because Morrisons did offer food boxes during the early 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. Importantly, though, these were priced the same as in stores, plus a delivery fee.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Facebook posts falsely claiming supermarkets are giving away parcels of free or heavily discounted food—including others mentioning Morrisons. We also fact checked variations of this claim about Tesco recently.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify whether an offer is real is to see whether it has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.