Morrisons isn’t giving people over 40 food boxes for £10

Morrisons has confirmed this is not a real offer from them.

Morrisons is giving people over 40 food boxes for £10 if they fill out an online questionnaire.

Widely shared Facebook posts claim that over-40s can claim a “Morrisons Family Food box for just £10” if they complete an online questionnaire.

According to the posts, the supermarket chain is “clearing out seasonal stock, and instead of letting it go to waste, they’re offering it for next to nothing”.

But a spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed to Full Fact that the offer is not genuine.

Morrisons also hasn’t advertised an offer like this on any of its official channels—and notably not on its own genuine Facebook page.

This may be confusing to some shoppers as Morrisons did, at one point, offer food boxes, during the early 2020 Covid lockdown—but these were priced the same as in-store plus a delivery fee. The fake social media posts also use stock images and photos of genuine Morrisons food boxes to add legitimacy to the claim.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Facebook posts falsely claiming supermarkets are giving away parcels of free or heavily discounted food—including others mentioning Morrisons. We also fact checked variations of this claim about Tesco recently.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.