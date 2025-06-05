More posts claiming Tesco is giving away ‘free food boxes’ shared on Facebook

This is false. A spokesperson for Tesco has confirmed the company is not giving away free food boxes.

Tesco is celebrating its birthday by giving away a free food box to everyone who ‘likes’ a Facebook post.

We’ve seen more posts on Facebook incorrectly stating that supermarket chain Tesco is giving away free food boxes to anyone who clicks “like”.

One post states: “Important message from Tesco CEO, we'll be honoring 106 years of Tesco this week by treating every like to a free food box + we've also placed a £200 coupon in 106 boxes.”

Variations of the post, which all seem to be shared by the same account, also include photos of men in Tesco uniforms or wearing Tesco badges—presumably intended to portray Tesco’s CEO, Ken Murphy. We’ve found only one instance in which these posts correctly picture Mr Murphy.

A spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that these offers are fake and have no association with Tesco.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Facebook posts falsely claiming supermarkets are giving away parcels of free food. We also fact checked variations of this exact Tesco claim recently.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

