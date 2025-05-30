No, Lego is not giving away ‘mystery boxes’ to people who fill in a survey

People who fill in an online survey can receive a “Lego mystery box” from Lego as a thank you.

A post on Facebook has falsely claimed that people who fill in a survey can receive a “full Lego set”.

The post says: “I work at LEGO, and I probably shouldn’t be sharing this… As part of the annual survey, you can get a LEGO Mystery Box for just a couple of pounds. All you have to do is complete a short survey and provide some basic info, and they’ll send you a full LEGO set as a thank-you.

“Normally, this is something only LEGO employees take advantage of — but honestly, that’s not fair. I’m sharing a photo of the set I already received. The survey’s open until May 30 — but they’ll probably close it early once it gets too much attention. I’ll drop the link in the comments.”

A photo accompanying the post shows a box appearing to show a Lego Titanic product, a Lego carrier bag and a piece of paper resembling a receipt that suggests a “LEGO Mystery Box” was purchased for £3.

A link included in the comments by the original poster takes people to a website featuring images of various Lego sets. Lego’s logo is visible on the top left of the landing page, and people are told: “Now you have a unique opportunity to receive a LEGO Mystery Box that includes one or more random Lego sets!” They are then encouraged to “Take a short survey about your experience with Lego”.

Another post claims to have been written by a former employee, who says they had been “preparing” the ‘mystery boxes’, while a third account claims to have been told about the “test promo” by their “sister who works at LEGO”. Both these posts similarly have comments with a link to a website encouraging users to take a survey.

However, the URLs linked to in these posts do not match that of the real Lego website, and we couldn’t find information about any such offer on the official Lego website or its social media pages.

A spokesperson for Lego confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer from Lego.

This is not the first time we’ve seen social media posts falsely claim that Lego is selling mystery boxes or toy sets for £3. The consumer organisation Which? told Full Fact last year that it had also uncovered similar “tempting Lego giveaway posts on Facebook”, adding: “As is so often the case, if a deal looks too good to be true then it probably is and it’s best to steer clear.

“Tell-tale warning signs to look out for are Facebook pages which have few followers, but many comments on the post, and dodgy URLs where you are taken to a website that uses Lego branding yet doesn’t contain Lego’s genuine URL.”