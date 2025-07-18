Fake Argos laptop giveaway posts shared again online

A post on Facebook claims the retailer Argos is “giving away” laptops to UK citizens aged over 50 for £9.95.

But this isn’t true. A spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.

The post says: “Argos is giving away all laptops 2022-2024 to UK citizens aged 50 and over! This initiative helps seniors stay connected and online, and gives space for new products. Click the button below and answer a few short questions to find out if you qualify to receive a laptop for only £9.95.”

The link featured in the post is no longer active, but the comments include several people who claim to have received laptops as a result of the post. In some instances they have included photographs of the computers they have apparently been sent.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting offers from Argos, including for iPhones, MacBooks, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations. We’ve also fact checked posts claiming to be advertising offers on goods from other retailers.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.