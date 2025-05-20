Another fake Amazon offer appears on Facebook

Two posts on Facebook falsely claim that Amazon is offering very cheap iPhones to people over 50 who follow a link to check their eligibility.

In fact, Amazon UK has confirmed with us that the offer is not genuine. The link leads to a page that appears to be a laptop review, and which is not part of the official Amazon website.

The posts feature different pictures that each appear to show a woman standing next to a large stack of packaged iPhones. The caption on the image says: “Amazon is donating iPhone 15 Pro units that have been in stock for over a year to people over fifty – for just £2.95!

“They launched this initiative to clear out excess inventory and show support for the senior community in the UK.

“Click below to check if you’re eligible to receive an iPhone”.

A link on the bottom of the post is labelled: “www.amazon.co.uk” with a message saying “Iphone 15 Pro for people over fifty just for 2.95 euros! [sic]”.

Full Fact asked Amazon about this offer, and the company told us it was not genuine.

Other clues that the posts are fake include the fact that the link talks about euros instead of pounds, and the fact that it comes from a new account with just two followers.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts promoting fake deals claimed to be from Amazon, and other retailers. Indeed in January we checked another post about a supposed Amazon offer for over-50s, on that occasion involving iPads.

It is always worth double-checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way is to verify whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.