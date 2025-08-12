Morrisons is not selling £10 food boxes to ‘seniors’

Posts shared on Facebook in recent weeks have claimed that the supermarket Morrisons is selling a “Family Food Box” for £10 to “seniors” if they fill in a survey.

But this isn’t true. The supermarket has confirmed this offer isn’t genuine.

One post says: “My daughter works at Morrisons and she told me about an amazing offer for seniors. If you’re over 50, you can get the Morrisons Family Food Box for just £10 – seriously. They’re clearing out seasonal stock, and instead of letting it go to waste, they’re offering it for next to nothing. All you have to do is fill out a short questionnaire.”

The author of the post goes on to claim they have filled in the survey for their 60-year-old husband and received a box “full of goodies”, before sharing a link and encouraging others to “check if you’re a good fit”.

Another example uses almost identical wording, but says the poster’s husband is 65 years old, while a third features very similar wording but claims the offer is for those aged over 40.

One post includes a link which brings viewers to a website that features Morrisons’ logo and tells people they “now have a unique opportunity to win a Morrison Mystery Box” that can be claimed if they “answer a short survey about your experience with Morrison [sic]”.

The icon that appears in the browser tab appears to resemble Morrisons’ actual logo, but there are several clues that this is not a genuine Morrisons website. For example, the URL does not match that of the supermarket’s real website, and the name of the shop is misspelled in several places.

Other links shared in the posts direct users to a website which also includes the supermarket’s logo, but says that viewers have “been chosen to participate in our inventory clearance giveaway”.

A spokesperson for Morrisons told Full Fact the information included in the posts was not correct.

We’ve seen false claims Morrisons is selling cheap food boxes several times before, and have fact checked many similar posts offering fake deals like this one on Facebook. Recent examples include false offers for various laptops, PlayStations and airfryers, which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify whether an offer is real is to see whether it has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.